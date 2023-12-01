Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Lake County, Ohio today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Lake County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Berkshire High School at Fairport Harding High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fairport Harbor, OH
- Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Thomas W Harvey High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Painesville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School at Eastlake North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Eastlake, OH
- Conference: Western Reserve Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
