Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lorain County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
In Lorain County, Ohio, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Lorain County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Reimer Road Christian School at Christian Community School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Grafton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School at Firelands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Oberlin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vermilion at Willard High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Willard, OH
- Conference: Sandusky Bay Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
