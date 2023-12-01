Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Miami County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miami County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milton Union at Lehman Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Sidney, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covington High School at Ansonia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ansonia, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Newton Local High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Pleasant Hill, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.