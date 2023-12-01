Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Miami County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Miami County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Milton Union at Lehman Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Sidney, OH

Sidney, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Covington High School at Ansonia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Ansonia, OH

Ansonia, OH Conference: Cross County Conference

Cross County Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Newton Local High School