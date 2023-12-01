Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Montgomery County, Ohio today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kettering Fairmont at Northmont High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Clayton, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carlisle at Brookville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Brookville, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakwood at Tecumseh High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: New Carlisle, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairborn at Stebbins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Riverside, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenon at Dixie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: New Lebanon, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beavercreek High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Newton Local High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Pleasant Hill, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
