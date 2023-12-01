If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Montgomery County, Ohio today, we've got you covered here.

Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kettering Fairmont at Northmont High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1

7:15 PM ET on December 1 Location: Clayton, OH

Clayton, OH Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference

Greater Western Ohio Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Carlisle at Brookville High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1

7:15 PM ET on December 1 Location: Brookville, OH

Brookville, OH Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League

Southwestern Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakwood at Tecumseh High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: New Carlisle, OH

New Carlisle, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairborn at Stebbins High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Riverside, OH

Riverside, OH Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference

Greater Western Ohio Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenon at Dixie High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: New Lebanon, OH

New Lebanon, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Beavercreek High School at Hamilton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Hamilton, OH

Hamilton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Newton Local High School