Bookmakers have listed player props for Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant and others when the Denver Nuggets visit the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -139) 9.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 31.5 point total set for Jokic on Friday is 2.5 more than his scoring average on the season (29.0).

He has grabbed 13.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Friday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +110)

The 31.3 points Durant scores per game are 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

He has pulled down 6.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Durant's assist average -- 5.5 -- is equal to Friday's over/under.

Durant averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -143)

Jusuf Nurkic has averaged 10.9 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.6 points less than Friday's over/under.

He has pulled down 9.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).

Nurkic has averaged 4.0 assists per game, 0.5 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

