Will Patrik Laine Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 1?
Will Patrik Laine score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Laine stats and insights
- In four of 14 games this season, Laine has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Laine averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.
Senators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 59 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Laine recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|13:03
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:59
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:41
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:17
|Away
|L 5-4
Blue Jackets vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
