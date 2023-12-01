Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Wayne County, Ohio today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wayne County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwestern High School - West Salem at Triway
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Wooster, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingsway Christian School at Central Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Kidron, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
