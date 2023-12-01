The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Houston Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (35.3%).

Xavier is 4-3 when it shoots better than 35.3% from the field.

The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers rank 272nd.

The Musketeers' 77.1 points per game are 28.1 more points than the 49 the Cougars give up.

Xavier has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 49 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged away (80.5).

At home, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 77.1.

Xavier sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%).

