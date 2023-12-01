Xavier vs. Houston: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 1
The Houston Cougars (7-0) will try to continue a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Xavier matchup.
Xavier vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Xavier vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Xavier Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-8.5)
|138.5
|-450
|+320
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Houston (-8.5)
|138.5
|-410
|+315
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Xavier vs. Houston Betting Trends
- Xavier has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
- The Musketeers have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Houston is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- Cougars games have hit the over just once this season.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- The implied probability of Xavier winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.