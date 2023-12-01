The Houston Cougars (7-0) will try to continue a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Xavier matchup.

Xavier vs. Houston Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Xavier Moneyline
BetMGM Houston (-8.5) 138.5 -450 +320 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Houston (-8.5) 138.5 -410 +315 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. Houston Betting Trends

  • Xavier has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
  • The Musketeers have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • Houston is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
  • Cougars games have hit the over just once this season.

Xavier Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • The implied probability of Xavier winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

