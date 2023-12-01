Friday's game that pits the No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) versus the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 69-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 6:30 PM on December 1.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Xavier vs. Houston Game Info & Odds

Xavier vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 69, Xavier 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-3.5)

Houston (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 135.4

Xavier has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Houston, who is 4-3-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Musketeers are 3-3-0 and the Cougars are 1-6-0.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game with a +62 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.1 points per game (138th in college basketball) and allow 68.3 per outing (134th in college basketball).

The 34.9 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 128th in college basketball. Its opponents pull down 34.7 per contest.

Xavier connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (261st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.6 on average.

The Musketeers score 93.4 points per 100 possessions (201st in college basketball), while giving up 82.7 points per 100 possessions (63rd in college basketball).

Xavier and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12 per game (187th in college basketball) and force 13 (128th in college basketball play).

