Friday's contest between the No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) and Xavier Musketeers (4-3) squaring off at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 70-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Cougars, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on December 1.

The matchup has no set line.

Xavier vs. Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 70, Xavier 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-5.0)

Houston (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 135.4

Xavier's record against the spread so far this season is 3-3-0, while Houston's is 4-3-0. A total of three out of the Musketeers' games this season have hit the over, and one of the Cougars' games have gone over.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game with a +62 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.1 points per game (137th in college basketball) and allow 68.3 per outing (128th in college basketball).

Xavier averages 34.9 rebounds per game (122nd in college basketball) compared to the 34.7 of its opponents.

Xavier connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball) at a 31.4% rate (240th in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 its opponents make while shooting 27.1% from deep.

The Musketeers average 93.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (206th in college basketball), and give up 82.7 points per 100 possessions (59th in college basketball).

Xavier and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.0 per game (190th in college basketball) and force 13.0 (126th in college basketball action).

