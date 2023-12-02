The MWC Championship Game is between the Boise State Broncos (7-5) and the UNLV Rebels (9-3) on December 2, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ET, airing on FOX.

Boise State is putting up 437.1 yards per game on offense this season (28th in the FBS), and is allowing 382.0 yards per game (69th) on defense. UNLV ranks 39th with 425.6 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 86th with 391.6 total yards ceded per contest on defense.

We give more info below

Boise State vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Boise State vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Boise State UNLV 437.1 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.6 (39th) 382.0 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.6 (84th) 207.5 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.0 (24th) 229.6 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.6 (55th) 18 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (36th) 16 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (13th)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has compiled 1,526 yards (127.2 ypg) on 109-of-197 passing with nine touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 344 rushing yards (28.7 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Ashton Jeanty has carried the ball 183 times for a team-high 1,113 yards (92.8 per game) with 13 scores. He has also caught 37 passes for 537 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

George Holani has been handed the ball 96 times this year and racked up 530 yards (44.2 per game) with five touchdowns.

Eric McAlister's 873 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 88 times and has registered 47 catches and five touchdowns.

Billy Bowens has a total of 269 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 21 throws and scoring one touchdown.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has put up 2,626 passing yards, or 218.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.1% of his passes and has tossed 14 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 20.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Vincent Davis has run for 667 yards on 118 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Jai'Den Thomas has rushed for 501 yards on 107 carries with 12 touchdowns.

Ricky White paces his squad with 1,298 receiving yards on 76 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has put up a 456-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 46 passes on 60 targets.

Kaleo Ballungay's 20 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

