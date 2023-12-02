SoCon Games Today: How to Watch SoCon Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 14
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
With the college football season heading into Week 14, the schedule includes two games that feature teams from the SoCon. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, check out the column below for details on how to watch.
SoCon Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
