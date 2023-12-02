With the college football season heading into Week 14, the schedule includes two games that feature teams from the SoCon. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, check out the column below for details on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SoCon Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!