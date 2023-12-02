Bowling Green vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 2
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) and the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-61 and heavily favors Iowa to take home the win. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on December 2.
The Falcons' last outing on Monday ended in a 68-66 win over Duquesne.
Bowling Green vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: FOX Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bowling Green vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 86, Bowling Green 61
Other MAC Predictions
Bowling Green Schedule Analysis
- The Falcons' signature victory this season came against the Duquesne Dukes, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 110) in our computer rankings. The Falcons took home the 68-66 win at home on November 27.
Bowling Green 2023-24 Best Wins
- 68-66 at home over Duquesne (No. 110) on November 27
- 89-86 at home over Cleveland State (No. 113) on November 7
- 85-73 over Lehigh (No. 151) on November 23
- 59-38 over Mercer (No. 279) on November 22
- 73-64 on the road over Xavier (No. 306) on November 18
Bowling Green Leaders
- Lexi Fleming: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)
- Paige Kohler: 10.8 PTS, 38 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
- Amy Velasco: 13.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)
- Erika Porter: 8.7 PTS, 61 FG%
- Olivia Hill: 5.3 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
Bowling Green Performance Insights
- The Falcons outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game (posting 70.3 points per game, 126th in college basketball, and giving up 66.8 per contest, 233rd in college basketball) and have a +21 scoring differential.
