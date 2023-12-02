The Bowling Green Falcons (4-3) face the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Bowling Green Stats Insights

The Falcons are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents.

Bowling Green is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Falcons are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Screaming Eagles sit at 129th.

The Falcons record only 1.1 more points per game (72.0) than the Screaming Eagles allow (70.9).

When Bowling Green totals more than 70.9 points, it is 3-0.

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Bowling Green fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 76.8 points per game, compared to 75.1 per game when playing on the road.

In home games, the Falcons allowed 9.2 fewer points per game (74.1) than in road games (83.3).

In terms of total threes made, Bowling Green fared worse in home games last season, draining 6.9 treys per game, compared to 7.6 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 34.6% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33.5% clip when playing on the road.

Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule