How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Bowling Green Falcons (4-3) face the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Delaware vs Ohio (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Saint Bonaventure vs Buffalo (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Bellarmine vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
Bowling Green Stats Insights
- The Falcons are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents.
- Bowling Green is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Falcons are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Screaming Eagles sit at 129th.
- The Falcons record only 1.1 more points per game (72.0) than the Screaming Eagles allow (70.9).
- When Bowling Green totals more than 70.9 points, it is 3-0.
Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Bowling Green fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 76.8 points per game, compared to 75.1 per game when playing on the road.
- In home games, the Falcons allowed 9.2 fewer points per game (74.1) than in road games (83.3).
- In terms of total threes made, Bowling Green fared worse in home games last season, draining 6.9 treys per game, compared to 7.6 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 34.6% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33.5% clip when playing on the road.
Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Western Kentucky
|L 72-65
|Place Bell Arena
|11/25/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 82-61
|Place Bell Arena
|11/26/2023
|Canisius
|W 77-73
|Place Bell Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/10/2023
|Ohio Dominican
|-
|Stroh Center
|12/16/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Stroh Center
