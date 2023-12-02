The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) take a four-game winning streak into a home contest with the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 1:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Bowling Green vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Falcons put up 5.2 more points per game (70.3) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (65.1).

When it scores more than 65.1 points, Bowling Green is 4-0.

Iowa has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.3 points.

The Hawkeyes average 90.3 points per game, 23.5 more points than the 66.8 the Falcons give up.

Iowa has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 66.8 points.

When Bowling Green allows fewer than 90.3 points, it is 5-1.

This season the Hawkeyes are shooting 51.0% from the field, 11% higher than the Falcons give up.

The Falcons make 45.1% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Bowling Green Leaders

Lexi Fleming: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

16.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51) Paige Kohler: 10.8 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

10.8 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Amy Velasco: 13.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)

13.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23) Erika Porter: 8.7 PTS, 61.0 FG%

8.7 PTS, 61.0 FG% Olivia Hill: 5.3 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

