The Bowling Green Falcons (4-3) hit the court against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-6) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5 points.

Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Evansville, Indiana

Venue: Screaming Eagles Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bowling Green -5.5 143.5

Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats

Bowling Green's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 143.5 points three times.

Bowling Green has had an average of 141.7 points in its games this season, 1.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Falcons have gone 3-2-0 ATS this season.

Bowling Green has been the favorite in four games this season and won three (75%) of those contests.

The Falcons have played as a favorite of -225 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Bowling Green.

Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bowling Green 3 60% 72 141 69.7 140.6 148.3 Southern Indiana 2 33.3% 69 141 70.9 140.6 143.8

Additional Bowling Green Insights & Trends

The Falcons record only 1.1 more points per game (72) than the Screaming Eagles allow (70.9).

When Bowling Green scores more than 70.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bowling Green 3-2-0 1-0 2-3-0 Southern Indiana 4-2-0 4-0 2-4-0

Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bowling Green Southern Indiana 7-9 Home Record 10-4 4-11 Away Record 5-11 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.5 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-2-0

