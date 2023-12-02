The Detroit Pistons (2-17) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9) after losing eight home games in a row. The Cavaliers are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDETX and BSOH

BSDETX and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 116 - Pistons 109

Cavaliers vs Pistons Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 8.5)

Pistons (+ 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-6.5)

Cavaliers (-6.5) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.3

The Pistons' .421 ATS win percentage (8-11-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Cavaliers' .368 mark (7-12-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Cleveland covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's less often than Detroit covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (75%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Cleveland does it in fewer games (52.6% of the time) than Detroit (63.2%).

The Cavaliers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-6) this season, better than the .118 winning percentage for the Pistons as a moneyline underdog (2-15).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are scoring 110.8 points per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 111.7 points per contest (11th-ranked).

Cleveland is 15th in the NBA with 44.3 rebounds per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 14th with 44.1 rebounds allowed per game.

So far this season, the Cavaliers rank 18th in the league in assists, putting up 25.5 per game.

Cleveland is committing 14.2 turnovers per game (21st-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 14.2 turnovers per contest (11th-ranked).

The Cavaliers rank fifth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are making 11 treys per game (25th-ranked in league).

