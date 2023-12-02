Player prop bet options for Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham and others are available when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDETX and BSOH

BSDETX and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Cavaliers vs Pistons Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -169)

Mobley's 16.5 points per game average is 1.0 less than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 10.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (10.5).

Mobley has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Saturday's assist over/under (2.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +114) 5.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: -185)

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.6 points per game this season, 0.9 fewer than his points prop on Saturday.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Mitchell has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

He makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (2.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 13.9 points Max Strus scores per game are 0.4 more than his over/under on Saturday.

His rebounding average of 5.5 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (4.5).

Strus averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Saturday's over/under.

Strus' 2.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Saturday's over/under for Cunningham is 22.5 points, 0.2 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Cunningham averages 7.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Cunningham has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

