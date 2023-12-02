The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-1 Horizon League) aim to halt a five-game road losing streak at the Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Cleveland State Stats Insights

The Vikings make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Titans have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).

Cleveland State is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.

The Titans are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Vikings sit at 129th.

The Vikings record 77.6 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 78.6 the Titans allow.

Cleveland State is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.6 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cleveland State put up 74.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged in away games (68.6).

In 2022-23, the Vikings gave up 67.1 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.6.

When playing at home, Cleveland State made 1.1 more treys per game (5.6) than in road games (4.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to on the road (29.1%).

