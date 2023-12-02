The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-1 Horizon League) aim to halt a five-game road losing streak at the Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Cleveland State Stats Insights

  • The Vikings make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Titans have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).
  • Cleveland State is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.
  • The Titans are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Vikings sit at 129th.
  • The Vikings record 77.6 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 78.6 the Titans allow.
  • Cleveland State is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.6 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Cleveland State put up 74.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged in away games (68.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Vikings gave up 67.1 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.6.
  • When playing at home, Cleveland State made 1.1 more treys per game (5.6) than in road games (4.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to on the road (29.1%).

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 East Tennessee State W 72-70 Woodling Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Alabama A&M W 86-59 Woodling Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ Youngstown State L 94-69 Beeghly Center
12/2/2023 Detroit Mercy - Wolstein Center
12/5/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

