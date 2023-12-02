Saturday's game at Wolstein Center has the Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 0-1 Horizon League) squaring off against the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-1 Horizon League) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 77-66 victory, as our model heavily favors Cleveland State.

The game has no line set.

Cleveland State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Wolstein Center

Cleveland State vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 77, Detroit Mercy 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Cleveland State vs. Detroit Mercy

Computer Predicted Spread: Cleveland State (-11.1)

Cleveland State (-11.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Cleveland State has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Detroit Mercy is 1-6-0. Both the Vikings and the Titans are 3-4-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings have a +70 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.7 points per game. They're putting up 77.6 points per game to rank 126th in college basketball and are giving up 68.9 per contest to rank 140th in college basketball.

Cleveland State is 134th in the nation at 34.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.9 its opponents average.

Cleveland State connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (238th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 36.7% from deep while its opponents hit 30.3% from long range.

The Vikings rank 176th in college basketball with 95.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 76th in college basketball defensively with 84.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Cleveland State has won the turnover battle by 3.8 turnovers per game, committing 11.6 (155th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.4 (37th in college basketball).

