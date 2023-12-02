Saturday's game that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (6-1) against the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-4) at Truist Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-64 in favor of Cleveland State, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Vikings are coming off of a 72-59 win over Robert Morris in their last outing on Wednesday.

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 79, Northern Kentucky 64

Other Horizon Predictions

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

The Vikings' signature victory this season came against the Austin Peay Governors, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 167) in our computer rankings. The Vikings brought home the 62-57 win at home on November 22.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Cleveland State is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.

Cleveland State has five wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Cleveland State 2023-24 Best Wins

62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 22

74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 234) on November 12

82-55 at home over UMKC (No. 272) on November 25

72-59 at home over Robert Morris (No. 334) on November 29

96-57 at home over Central Michigan (No. 350) on November 18

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 16.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 53.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

16.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 53.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Carmen Villalobos: 6.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 55.6 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (6-for-10)

6.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 55.6 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (6-for-10) Jordana Reisma: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.2 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.2 FG% Sara Guerreiro: 4.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings put up 81.0 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while allowing 60.6 per contest (125th in college basketball). They have a +143 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 20.4 points per game.

