The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-1 Horizon League) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 0-1 Horizon League) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wolstein Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 143.5.

Cleveland State vs. Detroit Mercy Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Wolstein Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cleveland State -11.5 143.5

Cleveland State Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland State's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 143.5 points four times.

Cleveland State has an average point total of 146.5 in its contests this year, three more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Vikings have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Cleveland State has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won three of those games.

The Vikings have played as a favorite of -650 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for Cleveland State.

Cleveland State vs. Detroit Mercy Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cleveland State 4 57.1% 77.6 139.2 68.9 147.5 145.5 Detroit Mercy 4 57.1% 61.6 139.2 78.6 147.5 146.1

Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends

Cleveland State covered 12 times in 23 matchups with a spread in conference play last season.

The Vikings average 77.6 points per game, only one fewer point than the 78.6 the Titans allow.

Cleveland State is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 78.6 points.

Cleveland State vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cleveland State 4-3-0 1-0 3-4-0 Detroit Mercy 1-6-0 1-3 3-4-0

Cleveland State vs. Detroit Mercy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cleveland State Detroit Mercy 13-3 Home Record 9-5 7-9 Away Record 5-13 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

