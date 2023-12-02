The Cleveland State Vikings (6-1) will look to extend a six-game winning run when hitting the road against the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Truist Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Vikings score an average of 81.0 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 77.6 the Norse give up to opponents.

Cleveland State is 3-1 when it scores more than 77.6 points.

Northern Kentucky's record is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 81.0 points.

The Norse score 67.4 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 60.6 the Vikings allow.

Northern Kentucky has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.

When Cleveland State allows fewer than 67.4 points, it is 6-0.

This year the Norse are shooting 41.1% from the field, 3% higher than the Vikings concede.

The Vikings' 47.6 shooting percentage from the field is 6.1 higher than the Norse have conceded.

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 16.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 53.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

16.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 53.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Carmen Villalobos: 6.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 55.6 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (6-for-10)

6.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 55.6 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (6-for-10) Jordana Reisma: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.2 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.2 FG% Sara Guerreiro: 4.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

Cleveland State Schedule