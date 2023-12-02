Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Clinton County, Ohio? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Clinton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton Massie School at Western Brown
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Mt. Orab, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton Massie School at Waynesville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Waynesville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High School - Leesburg at East Clinton
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Lees Creek, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
