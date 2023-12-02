Saturday's contest between the Dayton Flyers (5-2) and Grambling Tigers (2-5) at UD Arena has a projected final score of 84-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Dayton, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The matchup has no line set.

Dayton vs. Grambling Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Dayton vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 84, Grambling 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Dayton vs. Grambling

Computer Predicted Spread: Dayton (-27.8)

Dayton (-27.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Dayton has a 4-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Grambling, who is 0-5-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Flyers' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Tigers' games have gone over.

Dayton Performance Insights

The Flyers outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game (scoring 69.1 points per game to rank 285th in college basketball while giving up 66.7 per contest to rank 102nd in college basketball) and have a +17 scoring differential overall.

Dayton loses the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It is collecting 28.1 rebounds per game (338th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.7 per outing.

Dayton makes 1.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.4 (95th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1.

The Flyers average 97.4 points per 100 possessions (127th in college basketball), while allowing 94 points per 100 possessions (271st in college basketball).

Dayton loses the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 11.6 (155th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.3.

