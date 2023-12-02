The Grambling Tigers (2-5) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Dayton Flyers (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UD Arena as heavy, 21.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 133.5 in the matchup.

Dayton vs. Grambling Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dayton -21.5 133.5

Dayton Betting Records & Stats

In four of seven games this season, Dayton and its opponents have gone over 133.5 points.

Dayton's matchups this year have an average total of 135.9, 2.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Flyers have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Dayton has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

The Flyers have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -10000 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 99% chance of a victory for Dayton.

Dayton vs. Grambling Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dayton 4 57.1% 69.1 139.5 66.7 147.3 134.2 Grambling 4 80% 70.4 139.5 80.6 147.3 137.9

Additional Dayton Insights & Trends

The Flyers score 69.1 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 80.6 the Tigers give up.

Dayton vs. Grambling Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dayton 4-3-0 0-0 4-3-0 Grambling 0-5-0 0-2 3-2-0

Dayton vs. Grambling Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dayton Grambling 14-2 Home Record 11-1 5-6 Away Record 9-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

