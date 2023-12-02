Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Erie County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Erie County, Ohio, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Erie County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sandusky at Elyria High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Elyria, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edison High School - Milan at Firelands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Oberlin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
