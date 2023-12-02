The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) and No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) will play in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Georgia has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (eighth-best with 39.6 points per game) and scoring defense (sixth-best with 15.8 points allowed per game) this season. Alabama's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 16th-best in the FBS with 312.7 total yards allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is generating 409.1 total yards per game, which ranks 49th.

For more specifics of this matchup, including where and how to watch on CBS, read on.

Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Georgia vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Georgia Alabama 496.8 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.1 (49th) 294.3 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.7 (16th) 185.5 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.6 (46th) 311.3 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.5 (58th) 13 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (10th) 12 (114th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (56th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has recorded 3,500 yards (291.7 ypg) on 268-of-370 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 129 rushing yards (10.8 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Daijun Edwards has carried the ball 148 times for a team-high 780 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times.

Kendall Milton has collected 644 yards on 99 carries, scoring 10 times.

Brock Bowers has hauled in 51 catches for 660 yards (55 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Dominic Lovett has put up a 552-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 49 passes on 65 targets.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has compiled 29 grabs for 472 yards, an average of 39.3 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe leads Alabama with 2,526 yards on 158-of-238 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 439 rushing yards (36.6 ypg) on 126 carries while scoring 12 touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jase McClellan, has carried the ball 166 times for 803 yards (66.9 per game) with six touchdowns.

Roydell Williams has racked up 497 yards on 94 carries with four touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton has collected 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 749 (62.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has seven touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has 39 receptions (on 66 targets) for a total of 542 yards (45.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Amari Niblack's 31 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 304 yards and four touchdowns.

