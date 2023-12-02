The Idaho Vandals should come out on top in their matchup versus the Southern Illinois Salukis at 10:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, based on our computer projection model. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Idaho vs. Southern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Idaho (-1.6) 51.3 Idaho 26, Southern Illinois 25

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 14 Predictions

Idaho Betting Info (2022)

The Vandals compiled a 9-2-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Vandals games.

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

So far this year, the Salukis have compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

The Salukis' seven games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vandals vs. Salukis 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Idaho 34.4 21.8 36 23 33.4 21.1 Southern Illinois 26.3 15.8 35 0 23.8 17.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.