Jordan Spieth will play at the 2023 Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas at Albany, taking place from November 30 - December 2.

Looking to wager on Jordan Spieth at the Hero World Challenge this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2200 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Hero World Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: November 30 - December 2, 2023

November 30 - December 2, 2023 Course: Albany

Albany Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par: 72 / 7,449 yards

72 / 7,449 yards Spieth Odds to Win: +2200

Jordan Spieth Insights

Spieth has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has posted the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Spieth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Spieth has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Spieth has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Spieth will attempt to prolong his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 17 -5 280 0 15 5 7 $7.6M

Hero World Challenge Insights and Stats

Spieth has two top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 12th.

In his most recent five attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Spieth finished 15th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Albany measures 7,449 yards for this tournament, 448 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,001).

Golfers at Albany have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Spieth has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,318 yards, while Albany will be 7,449 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Spieth's Last Time Out

Spieth finished in the 24th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOUR Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the TOUR Championship was below average, putting him in the 21st percentile of the field.

Spieth shot better than just 14% of the golfers at the TOUR Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.36.

Spieth shot equal to the field average on par-3s in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship.

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Spieth recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.7).

Spieth's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the TOUR Championship were less than the field average (9.5).

In that last tournament, Spieth's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 7.8).

Spieth ended the TOUR Championship with a birdie or better on five of eight par-5s, fewer than the field average, 5.1.

On the eight par-5s at the TOUR Championship, Spieth had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.3).

