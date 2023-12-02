Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Lorain County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lorain County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sandusky at Elyria High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 2

4:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Elyria, OH

Elyria, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Edison High School - Milan at Firelands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 2

7:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Oberlin, OH

Oberlin, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oberlin High School