Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lucas County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Lucas County, Ohio, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Lucas County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Toledo Christian at Stryker Local Schools
- Game Time: 5:52 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Stryker, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scott High School at Springfield High School - Holland
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Holland, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
