The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) square off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Miami (OH) vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

This season, Miami (OH) has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are the rebounding team in the nation, the RedHawks rank 302nd.

The RedHawks put up 10.7 fewer points per game (70.5) than the Thundering Herd allow (81.2).

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Miami (OH) scored 78.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.3.

At home, the RedHawks allowed 72.2 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.7).

Beyond the arc, Miami (OH) knocked down fewer treys on the road (6 per game) than at home (9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (36.4%) too.

