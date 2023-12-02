Saturday's contest between the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) and Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-3) matching up at Cam Henderson Center has a projected final score of 75-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Marshall, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Miami (OH) vs. Marshall Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Cam Henderson Center

Miami (OH) vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 75, Miami (OH) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (OH) vs. Marshall

Computer Predicted Spread: Marshall (-3.8)

Marshall (-3.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

Marshall has compiled a 1-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Miami (OH) is 2-3-0. Both the Thundering Herd and the RedHawks are 3-2-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Miami (OH) Performance Insights

The RedHawks have a +31 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 70.5 points per game, 263rd in college basketball, and are giving up 65.3 per outing to rank 71st in college basketball.

The 31.5 rebounds per game Miami (OH) accumulates rank 254th in college basketball. Their opponents collect 31.8.

Miami (OH) hits 8.0 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball) while shooting 35.8% from deep (97th in college basketball). It is making 2.7 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.3 per game at 30.5%.

Miami (OH) forces 13.7 turnovers per game (88th in college basketball) while committing 13.3 (271st in college basketball).

