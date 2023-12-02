In this year's MAC Championship Game, the Toledo Rockets are solid favorites (-7.5) over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan will act as host on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is 44 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Toledo vs. Miami (OH) matchup.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN



City: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Ford Field

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Miami (OH) Moneyline BetMGM Toledo (-7.5) 44 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Toledo (-7.5) 44.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 14 Odds

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Betting Trends

Miami (OH) is 8-3-0 ATS this year.

The RedHawks have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Toledo is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

The Rockets have been favored by 7.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +225 Bet $100 to win $225

