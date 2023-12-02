Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Noble County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Noble County, Ohio today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Noble County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shenandoah High School at Union Local High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Belmont, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Local High School at Shenandoah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Sarahsville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
