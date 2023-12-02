How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the IUPUI Jaguars (3-5, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Norse make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (49.5%).
- Northern Kentucky has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.5% from the field.
- The Norse are the 323rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 333rd.
- The Norse record 73.1 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 77.8 the Jaguars give up.
- Northern Kentucky has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 77.8 points.
Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northern Kentucky averaged 72.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged away from home (63.3).
- The Norse ceded 61.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.8 in road games.
- In home games, Northern Kentucky made 0.2 more threes per game (8.8) than in road games (8.6). It had the same three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (35.8%).
Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 88-73
|Truist Arena
|11/25/2023
|LIU
|W 72-64
|Truist Arena
|11/29/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 77-59
|Truist Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/9/2023
|Akron
|-
|Truist Arena
