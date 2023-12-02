The Northern Kentucky Norse (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the IUPUI Jaguars (3-5, 0-1 Horizon League) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI matchup in this article.

Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Kentucky Moneyline IUPUI Moneyline BetMGM Northern Kentucky (-9.5) 139.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Kentucky (-10.5) 137.5 -530 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI Betting Trends

Northern Kentucky is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, four out of the Norse's five games have hit the over.

IUPUI has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

Jaguars games have hit the over twice this year.

