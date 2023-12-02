The Cleveland State Vikings (6-1) will try to continue a six-game winning run when hitting the road against the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Truist Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

  • The Vikings put up an average of 81 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 77.6 the Norse give up to opponents.
  • Cleveland State is 3-1 when it scores more than 77.6 points.
  • Northern Kentucky has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 81 points.
  • The Norse put up 67.4 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 60.6 the Vikings allow.
  • Northern Kentucky has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.
  • Cleveland State is 6-0 when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.
  • This season the Norse are shooting 41.1% from the field, 3% higher than the Vikings concede.
  • The Vikings shoot 47.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Norse allow.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

  • Carter McCray: 13.6 PTS, 10.8 REB, 47.4 FG%
  • Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 15.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.4 FG%
  • Macey Blevins: 11.2 PTS, 37 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
  • Allison Basye: 8 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Noelle Hubert: 6 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Northern Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Marshall W 76-66 Truist Arena
11/24/2023 Pittsburgh L 88-57 Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Chattanooga L 63-47 Ocean Center
12/2/2023 Cleveland State - Truist Arena
12/6/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
12/9/2023 Kentucky State - Truist Arena

