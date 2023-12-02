Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Ohio
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami (OH) RedHawks and the Toledo Rockets take the field in the MAC Championship for college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Ohio.
College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week
Youngstown State Penguins at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Villanova Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Miami (OH) RedHawks at No. 23 Toledo Rockets
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Toledo (-7.5)
