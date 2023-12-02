How to Watch Ohio vs. Delaware on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Ohio Bobcats (4-2) welcome in the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-2) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Ohio vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Ohio Stats Insights
- This season, the Bobcats have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Fightin' Blue Hens' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Ohio shoots better than 41.2% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
- The Bobcats are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 167th.
- The Bobcats average 14.1 more points per game (82.2) than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow (68.1).
- When Ohio totals more than 68.1 points, it is 4-2.
Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio averaged 83.5 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 75.8 points per contest.
- At home, the Bobcats gave up 13.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than in road games (79.6).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Ohio performed better in home games last year, averaging 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 36.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Ohio Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|George Washington
|L 99-94
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 80-68
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|Brown
|W 82-77
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/6/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/9/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
