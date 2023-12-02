The Ohio Bobcats (4-2) welcome in the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-2) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Ohio vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Ohio Stats Insights

This season, the Bobcats have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Fightin' Blue Hens' opponents have knocked down.

In games Ohio shoots better than 41.2% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Bobcats are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 167th.

The Bobcats average 14.1 more points per game (82.2) than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow (68.1).

When Ohio totals more than 68.1 points, it is 4-2.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio averaged 83.5 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 75.8 points per contest.

At home, the Bobcats gave up 13.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than in road games (79.6).

In terms of three-point shooting, Ohio performed better in home games last year, averaging 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 36.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

