The Toledo Rockets (3-3) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the George Mason Patriots (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Savage Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Toledo Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Patriots allow to opponents.

Toledo has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.5% from the field.

The Patriots are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Rockets sit at 356th.

The Rockets score 18.3 more points per game (81.3) than the Patriots allow (63).

When Toledo scores more than 63 points, it is 3-3.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Toledo averaged 8.4 more points per game (90.5) than it did when playing on the road (82.1).

Defensively the Rockets played better in home games last season, allowing 74.4 points per game, compared to 77.4 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Toledo performed better in home games last year, averaging 9.7 threes per game with a 42.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 39.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Toledo Upcoming Schedule