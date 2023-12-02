How to Watch Toledo vs. George Mason on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Toledo Rockets (3-3) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the George Mason Patriots (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Savage Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Toledo vs. George Mason Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Toledo Stats Insights
- The Rockets are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Patriots allow to opponents.
- Toledo has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.5% from the field.
- The Patriots are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Rockets sit at 356th.
- The Rockets score 18.3 more points per game (81.3) than the Patriots allow (63).
- When Toledo scores more than 63 points, it is 3-3.
Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Toledo averaged 8.4 more points per game (90.5) than it did when playing on the road (82.1).
- Defensively the Rockets played better in home games last season, allowing 74.4 points per game, compared to 77.4 in road games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Toledo performed better in home games last year, averaging 9.7 threes per game with a 42.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 39.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Toledo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|New Mexico
|L 92-84
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|UC Irvine
|L 77-71
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|Indiana State
|L 76-74
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/2/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/9/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Savage Arena
