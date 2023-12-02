Saturday's contest features the Toledo Rockets (3-3) and the George Mason Patriots (6-1) matching up at Savage Arena (on December 2) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-71 win for Toledo.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Toledo vs. George Mason Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Toledo vs. George Mason Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 77, George Mason 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Toledo vs. George Mason

Computer Predicted Spread: Toledo (-5.9)

Toledo (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Toledo has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season, while George Mason is 3-1-0. A total of two out of the Rockets' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Patriots' games have gone over.

Toledo Performance Insights

The Rockets have a +28 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 81.3 points per game to rank 65th in college basketball and are allowing 76.7 per outing to rank 294th in college basketball.

Toledo loses the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. it collects 26.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 356th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.2 per contest.

Toledo makes 6 three-pointers per game (283rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2. It shoots 40.4% from deep while its opponents hit 33.3% from long range.

The Rockets put up 101.3 points per 100 possessions (71st in college basketball), while giving up 95.5 points per 100 possessions (300th in college basketball).

Toledo has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (168th in college basketball play), 4.6 fewer than the 16.3 it forces on average (17th in college basketball).

