The Toledo Rockets (3-0) will play the George Mason Patriots (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. George Mason Game Information

Toledo Top Players (2022-23)

Rayj Dennis: 19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Setric Millner Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

JT Shumate: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

Dante Maddox Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ra'Heim Moss: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

George Mason Players to Watch

Moss: 15.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Maddox: 13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK

Tyler Cochran: 11 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 3.7 STL, 0 BLK

Javan Simmons: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sonny Wilson: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Toledo vs. George Mason Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Toledo Rank Toledo AVG George Mason AVG George Mason Rank 2nd 85.4 Points Scored 68.7 255th 339th 76.9 Points Allowed 67.3 94th 248th 30.7 Rebounds 32.9 107th 211th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 8 222nd 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 52nd 14.9 Assists 13.7 128th 11th 9.4 Turnovers 13.1 294th

