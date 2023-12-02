The Toledo Rockets (3-3) are favored (-3.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the George Mason Patriots (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Savage Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 145.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Toledo vs. George Mason Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Toledo -3.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo Betting Records & Stats

Toledo's six games this season have all gone over this contest's total of 145.5 points.

Toledo has an average total of 158 in its contests this year, 12.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Rockets' ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

Toledo has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Rockets have played as a favorite of -175 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Toledo.

Toledo vs. George Mason Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Toledo 6 100% 81.3 155.3 76.7 139.7 159.5 George Mason 1 25% 74 155.3 63 139.7 138

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Toledo Insights & Trends

The 81.3 points per game the Rockets record are 18.3 more points than the Patriots give up (63).

When Toledo scores more than 63 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Toledo vs. George Mason Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Toledo 4-2-0 2-0 2-4-0 George Mason 3-1-0 0-0 2-2-0

Toledo vs. George Mason Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Toledo George Mason 13-1 Home Record 14-2 10-4 Away Record 4-7 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 90.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.