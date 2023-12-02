The Miami (OH) RedHawks are solid underdogs (+7.5) in this year's MAC Championship Game, where they will face the Toledo Rockets. The matchup will kick off at Ford Field on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. A total of 44 points has been set for this matchup.

Trying to see Toledo take on Miami (OH) in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) game info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) statistical matchup

Toledo Miami (OH) 430.5 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333 (102nd) 331.5 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.3 (24th) 211.9 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.8 (72nd) 218.6 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.3 (113th) 18 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (25th) 18 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (103rd)

Sign up to bet today at BetMGM using our link.

Toledo leaders

To go along with his 2,375 passing yards and 65.1% completion percentage this year, DeQuan Finn has tallied 21 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Finn has made a difference with his legs, rushing for 530 yards and six TDs in 12 games.

As part of the Rockets' running game, Peny Boone has rushed for 1,359 yards and 15 touchdowns on 7.4 YPC.

Boone has 13 catches (1.1 per game) for 186 yards (15.5 per game) and one touchdown in 12 games for the Rockets.

Jerjuan Newton has been a key piece of the Rockets' air attack in 2023, amassing 43 receptions for 570 yards and nine touchdowns.

Buy Toledo or Miami (OH) gear at Fanatics!

Miami (OH) leaders

On the ground, Rashad Amos has 10 touchdowns and 813 yards (67.8 per game).

In 12 games, Brett Gabbert has passed for 1,634 yards (136.2 per game), with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 59%.

Also, Gabbert has run for 140 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Gage Larvadain has scored seven TDs, hauling in 37 balls for 642 yards (53.5 per game).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.