The MAC Championship Game is between the No. 23 Toledo Rockets (11-1) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-2) on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Toledo ranks 28th in scoring defense this season (20.4 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in the FBS with 35.3 points per game. Miami (OH) has been dominant on the defensive side of the ball, giving up just 322.3 total yards per game (24th-best). Offensively, it ranks 102nd by racking up 333 total yards per game.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

Toledo Miami (OH) 430.5 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333 (102nd) 331.5 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.3 (24th) 211.9 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.8 (72nd) 218.6 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.3 (113th) 18 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (25th) 18 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (103rd)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has thrown for 2,375 yards, completing 65.1% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 530 yards (44.2 ypg) on 110 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has 1,359 rushing yards on 183 carries with 15 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 186 yards (15.5 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Jerjuan Newton's leads his squad with 570 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 43 receptions (out of 64 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has caught 38 passes for 505 yards (42.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Anthony Torres has compiled 21 catches for 378 yards, an average of 31.5 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has racked up 1,634 yards (136.2 yards per game) while completing 59% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 140 yards with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Rashad Amos, has carried the ball 161 times for 813 yards (67.8 per game) with 10 touchdowns.

Kenny Tracy has racked up 250 yards (on 46 carries) with two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain's 642 receiving yards (53.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 37 receptions on 58 targets with seven touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has caught 25 passes and compiled 343 receiving yards (28.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Cade McDonald has racked up 339 reciving yards (28.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

