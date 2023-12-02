In this year's MAC Championship Game, the Toledo Rockets are strong favorites (-7.5) over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan will act as host on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is 44 in the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Miami (OH) matchup.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Miami (OH) Moneyline BetMGM Toledo (-7.5) 44 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Toledo (-7.5) 44.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 14 Odds

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Toledo has put together a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Rockets have covered the spread three times this season (3-6 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Miami (OH) has covered eight times in 11 chances against the spread this year.

The RedHawks have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Toledo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC -274 Bet $274 to win $100

