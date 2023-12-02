The Miami (OH) RedHawks are solid underdogs (+7.5) in this year's MAC Championship Game, where they will oppose the Toledo Rockets. The game will kick off at Ford Field on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 44.

Toledo ranks 33rd in total offense (430.5 yards per game) and 33rd in total defense (331.5 yards allowed per game) this season. Miami (OH) ranks 102nd in the FBS with 333 total yards per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 24th-best by surrendering just 322.3 total yards per game.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Toledo vs Miami (OH) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Toledo -7.5 -115 -105 44 -110 -110 -300 +240

Toledo Recent Performance

The Rockets have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, compiling 427 total yards per game during that stretch (-26-worst). They've been more successful defensively, giving up 331.3 total yards per contest (46th).

While the Rockets' defense ranks 23rd-worst in points allowed per game over the last three contests (23.7), they rank 25th-best on the offensive side of the ball (37.7 points per game) over that time frame.

Over Toledo's last three games, it ranks 67th in passing offense (261 passing yards per game) and fourth-worst in passing defense (218 passing yards per game allowed).

The Rockets rank 94th in rushing offense (166 rushing yards per game) and 69th in rushing defense (113.3 rushing yards per game surrendered) over their most recent three-game stretch.

Over their last three contests, the Rockets have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three games, Toledo has gone over the total twice.

Toledo Betting Records & Stats

Toledo has posted a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Rockets are 3-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

The teams have hit the over in six of Toledo's 11 games with a set total.

Toledo has not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 10-0.

Toledo has won all nine games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter.

The Rockets have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn leads Toledo with 2,375 yards (197.9 ypg) on 183-of-281 passing with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also has 530 rushing yards on 110 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Peny Boone has 1,359 rushing yards on 183 carries with 15 touchdowns. He's also added 13 catches for 186 yards (15.5 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jerjuan Newton's leads his squad with 570 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 43 catches (out of 64 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in 38 receptions totaling 505 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Anthony Torres has been the target of 31 passes and racked up 21 grabs for 378 yards, an average of 31.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Judge Culpepper leads the team with 8.5 sacks, and also has seven TFL and 31 tackles.

Dallas Gant, Toledo's leading tackler, has 60 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Maxen Hook has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 52 tackles and three passes defended.

